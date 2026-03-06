Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA, Veggie Rescue will host Sweet 16: Celebrating 16 Years & 5 Million Pounds Rescued on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at Bernat Vineyard & Cafe Farm in Santa Ynez. The signature fundraising gala will feature live music, local food and wine, and live and dessert auctions supporting Veggie Rescue’s food rescue operations across Santa Barbara County.

For sixteen years, Veggie Rescue has worked with farms, grocery stores, farmers markets, and food businesses to recover fresh surplus food and deliver it free of charge to nonprofit organizations serving people experiencing food insecurity. Through these partnerships, rescued food reaches children, families, seniors, college students, and individuals experiencing homelessness across Santa Barbara County.

Veggie Rescue’s work also supports individuals who may be fearful of leaving their homes due to circumstances in their communities. By partnering with trusted local nonprofits, the organization helps ensure that healthy food reaches people who may otherwise struggle to access it.

“This milestone belongs to everyone who has shown up for our mission over the past 16 years, our farmers, nonprofit partners, volunteers, and community supporters,” said Executive Director Eryn Shugart. “Sweet 16 is a celebration of what we have built together and an opportunity to ensure that this work continues for years to come.”

The evening will honor Shu and Debbie Takikawa of The Garden Of… for their partnership with Veggie Rescue and their longstanding commitment to farming in the Santa Ynez Valley. Local philanthropists and sisters Belle Hahn and Lily Hahn Shining will serve as honorary hosts for the evening.

The VIP portion of the evening will include early access to the event and guided tours of the Bernat Vineyard and Cafe Farm.

Veggie Rescue is grateful to early sponsors including 50 Carrot Sponsor the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, and 25 Carrot Sponsors Montecito Bank & Trust, Lisa and Steve Palmer, and the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, Nagler Family Funds.

Tickets go on sale March 6. VIP tickets ($175) provide early access beginning at 5:00 p.m., and general admission tickets ($150) begin at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets and additional information are available at veggierescue.org/sweet-16.