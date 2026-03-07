The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos men’s basketball will close out their home schedule Saturday evening with a matchup against the UC San Diego Tritons on Saturday, March 7 beginning at 6p.m.

The game marks the Gauchos’ final home appearance of the season and has added significance as the two teams are currently tied in the Big West standings and jockeying for seeding position for the upcoming Big West Conference Championships.

In conjunction with the event, the university is offering free tickets to families from Santa Barbara and Goleta as part of a community outreach effort designed to bring more local residents to the game. Tickets can be claimed online through a special promotion using a designated code provided by the athletics department.

Saturday’s matchup also represents the last chance for local supporters to attend a Gauchos home game before postseason play begin. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.