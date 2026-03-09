Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites the community to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of SuperMoss on Thursday, March 19th, at 4:00 pm at 922 State Street.

Founded over 40 years ago, SuperMoss started in a garage, hand-packing moss with care and shipping it to local nurseries and florists. Word spread quickly, along with their love for what they do. With each new customer and product idea, they expanded their reach while staying true to their roots. Today, SuperMoss serves thousands of floral designers, decorators, garden enthusiasts, and DIY creatives who trust them to help bring nature indoors.

“We know our customers because we are our customers—garden lovers, home decorators, floral artists, and dreamers. Our products are crafted to spark imagination and bring the calming power of nature into the home. Every preserved piece of moss, every handcrafted accent is a reminder that beauty doesn’t have to be complicated—just natural,” says Uri Dolev, owner.

“The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association is excited to welcome SuperMoss to downtown Santa Barbara,” says Robin Elander, Executive Director. “We encourage the community to come out to support SuperMoss and help them feel at home downtown.”

The community is invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony and celebrate this new addition to State Street.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: SuperMoss Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening

When: Thursday, March 19th, at 4:00 pm

Where: 922 State Street

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.