Santa Barbara, CA — EPIC Impact Society, a Santa Barbara–based nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing creative leadership, social innovation, and cross-disciplinary collaboration, today announced the 2026 EPIC International Summit, taking place April 27–29, 2026, at the historic Rancho Tajiguas Preserve along California’s Gaviota Coast.

Now in its fifth year, the EPIC International Summit convenes an intimate, invitation-driven gathering of global leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, creatives, and changemakers for three days of immersive programming designed to spark innovation, foster collaboration, and explore new approaches to solving complex challenges.

The 2026 Summit theme, “Collective Exploration,” reflects EPIC’s belief that the most meaningful breakthroughs emerge when diverse voices and disciplines come together to share ideas, challenge assumptions, and build solutions collaboratively.

2026 EPIC Impact Award Honoree: Bill Gerber

EPIC Impact Society is proud to announce that Emmy-winning and Academy Award–nominated producer Bill Gerber will receive the 2026 EPIC Impact Award, recognizing his extraordinary contributions to storytelling and the cultural impact of film and television.

Gerber is one of Hollywood’s most accomplished producers and executives. As President of Production at Warner Bros. Pictures, he helped oversee some of the most iconic films of the past several decades, including L.A. Confidential, JFK, Heat, You’ve Got Mail, Twister, The Perfect Storm, Three Kings, and entries in the globally celebrated Harry Potter film series.

He later founded Gerber Pictures, producing acclaimed films including Gran Torino, A Very Long Engagement, Grudge Match, and the critically celebrated Moonage Daydream. In 2019, Gerber received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture and a Golden Globe nomination for A Star Is Born. Earlier, A Very Long Engagement earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. Gerber’s career exemplifies EPIC’s belief in the transformative power of storytelling to shape culture, challenge perspectives, and inspire new ways of thinking.

Additional 2026 EPIC Innovation Award Honorees

The 2026 Summit will also celebrate several leaders whose work embodies creativity, service, and meaningful community engagement:

EPIC Artist Award – Chris Bangle

Former Chief Designer for BMW Group, Bangle is widely recognized as one of the most influential automotive designers of his generation. His work reshaped the design language of BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce and continues to influence global design thinking.

EPIC Inspiration Award – Barbara Edelston Peterson

Founder of the Whole Champion Foundation, Peterson is a psychologist, author, and world-renowned endurance athlete whose work empowers young people through education, emotional intelligence, and environmental stewardship.

EPIC Community Engagement Award –Longer Tables

Tim Jones, founder of Longer Tables, will be recognized for his innovative approach to strengthening communities through shared meals and civic dialogue. Longer Tables initiatives have brought neighbors, leaders, and strangers together across communities to foster connection and understanding.

A Curated Summit Experience

The EPIC International Summit is known for its highly curated format, offering participants a dynamic blend of:

• Experiential workshops with actionable innovation tools

• EPIC Conversations featuring in-depth interviews with influential leaders

• Cross-disciplinary panel discussions

• EPIC Exchanges, small-group dialogues designed to deepen connection

• Intentional moments for reflection, community, and creative renewal

The Summit has previously been recognized as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Meetings in North America by BizBash and has welcomed speakers and honorees from organizations including NASA/JPL, Walt Disney Imagineering, Lionsgate, Creative Visions Foundation, and many others.

An Inspiring Venue

The 2026 Summit will take place at Rancho Tajiguas Preserve, a 3,200-acre historic property on California’s Gaviota Coast. The preserve’s natural beauty and ecological significance create a setting that encourages participants to step away from daily distractions and engage deeply in creative thinking, leadership development, and meaningful collaboration.

About EPIC Impact Society

EPIC Impact Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Santa Barbara, California. Through its signature EPIC International Summit and year-round programs, EPIC creates environments where leaders from diverse sectors can explore new ideas, cultivate creative leadership, and collaborate to drive positive social impact.

For more information about the 2026 EPIC International Summit, including speakers, sponsorship opportunities, or attendance, visit:

http://www.epicsummit.com