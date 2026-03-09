Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA MARIA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara Health Department along with The Chesley Initiative, CenCal Health, the James S. Bower Foundation, and Cottage Health presents the California Clinical Implementation Forum on Long COVID & Infection-Associated Chronic Conditions and Illnesses (IACCI) on March 21, 2026 from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm PST at the Mar Monte Hotel in Santa Barbara. The event gathers healthcare leaders, clinicians, researchers, and community members to help better diagnose and treat Long COVID and IACCI.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 7% of U.S. adults have experienced Long COVID. The economic impact of Long COVID in the United States may reach $2.6 trillion, driven by disability, lost income, and medical costs. The multisystem presentation and symptom variability of Long COVID and other IACCIs frequently result in prolonged diagnostic delays, fragmented care, and repeated referrals across specialties.

The program will feature panelists from UCLA Health Long COVID Program; Keck USC COVID Recovery Clinic; Ventura Family Medicine Residency; and Stanford Long COVID Collaborative. Discussion will focus on emerging diagnostic frameworks, interdisciplinary treatment models, and implementation considerations for health systems.

Keynote speaker, Dr. David Putrino, PhD, will present emerging research and evidence-based clinical best practices for Long COVID and related IACCIs. Dr. Putrino is a Professor of Rehabilitation and Human Performance at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Director of Rehabilitation Innovation for the Mount Sinai Health System, and Nash Family Director of the Cohen Center for Recovery from Complex Chronic Illness (CoRE).

“Four hundred million people around the world have experienced Long COVID, not to mention the millions living with ME/CFS, chronic tick-borne illnesses, and other infection-associated chronic conditions and illnesses,” said Dr. Putrino. “We need to start thinking about Long COVID in the same way that cancer researchers have been thinking about cancer for the past several decades.”

Dr. Putrino will provide a high-level overview of the recently released 2025 IACCI Provider Manual during the session. Developed by Mount Sinai CoRE, the manual guides clinicians across the full continuum of care for IACCIs, including Long COVID. Updated every six months and released on the HHS website, the manual is expected to evolve into dynamic “Living” Evidence Guidelines beginning in 2026, providing clinicians with regularly refreshed clinical summaries, diagnostic guidance, and treatment insights from leading researchers and clinician-experts.

With both in-person and virtual attendance options available, the event is free with advance registration required. Register HERE or at https://www.chesleyinitiative.org/

Physicians, clinical leaders, healthcare administrators, patients, and caregivers are encouraged to attend and share the opportunity with colleagues. The complementary program is accredited as Continuing Medical Education (CME) by the California Medical Association.

About The Chesley Initiative

The Chesley Initiative (TCI) is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that creates multimedia impact campaigns using powerful artistic mediums—from film to in-person events—to inspire awareness, dialogue, and action. TCI amplifies collective efforts to accelerate the translation of scientific research into real-world clinical practice and raise awareness for those suffering with Long COVID and IACCI.