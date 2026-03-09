Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara) Join the local Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 218 by attending the observance of National Vietnam Veterans Day at The Elks Lodge on Saturday, March 28 for a delicious dinner and more as we honor and remember all who served and sacrificed during the Vietnan War era. To RSVP contact: Peter Bie 805-259-9779 or peterbie70@gmail.com

Chapter president Peter Bie said, “This is a Welcome Home to all Vietnam era veterans whether they served in country or not. We gather to express our deepest gratitude. This is the first dinner the Chapter has organized and we all hope it will be the first of many.” The Elks Lodge is at 150 N. Kellogg Ave., Santa Barbara.

Evening starts at 5pm with live music and a no-host cocktail hour. (Beer, wine or well drinks). There will be a Presentation of the Colors, a video of Santa Barbara County’s 100 Fallen and a Raffle too! Dinner choices with your RSVP include Prime Rib or Rosemary Chicken or Vegetarian. Evening wraps up at 10pm.

Important to RSVP no later than March 18 for the chef. You can pay at the door but be sure to reserve your places and choices for dinner. RSVP to peterbie70@gmail.com

Veterans of other wars are also welcome to join us. Interested members of the public are also invited. It was on March 30, 1973 when the last contingent of U.S. combat troops left Vietnam.

http://www.vvachapter218.org