SANTA BARBARA, CA — Juneteenth Santa Barbara is proud to announce the 2026 “Love for The People” Juneteenth Celebration that will take place on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Plaza Del Mar in Santa Barbara from 11 am – 6 pm.

﻿The annual event commemorates the historic day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans in the United States learned of their freedom, and it continues to serve as a powerful celebration of Black history, culture, resilience, and community. Juneteenth Santa Barbara honors this tradition, especially at the local level.

“We all need some love these days,” said Juneteenth SB Co-founder, Jordan Killebrew. “The Juneteenth SB ‘Juneteam’ is excited to return and bring some much needed joy for our community. We look forward to celebrating on that Friday, the actual Juneteenth holiday!”

The Juneteenth Santa Barbara celebration will bring together residents and visitors for a vibrant day of live music, art, cultural performances, local food, community resources, and educational experiences honoring the significance of Juneteenth while uplifting Black voices and creativity.

Call for Artists, Vendors, Volunteers, and Sponsors

The Juneteam Organizers are inviting the community to help make the 2026 celebration a success. Applications and inquiries are now open:

Be an Artist & Performer – Musicians, dancers, spoken word artists, and visual artists interested in showcasing their work. Selected artists and performers receive a stipend. Open now until April 15, 2026

– Musicians, dancers, spoken word artists, and visual artists interested in showcasing their work. Selected artists and performers receive a stipend. Open now until April 15, 2026

Be a Vendor – Local businesses, artisans, and food vendors who want to be part of this dynamic community marketplace. Vendors must have a current Business Tax Certificate with the City of Santa Barbara and pay a $100 vendor fee. Open now until April 15, 2026

– Local businesses, artisans, and food vendors who want to be part of this dynamic community marketplace. Vendors must have a current Business Tax Certificate with the City of Santa Barbara and pay a $100 vendor fee. Open now until April 15, 2026

Be a Volunteer – Community members who would like to support event operations and help create a welcoming experience for attendees. Please see the volunteer webpage for more details. Open now until May 15, 2026

– Community members who would like to support event operations and help create a welcoming experience for attendees. Please see the volunteer webpage for more details. Open now until May 15, 2026

Be a Sponsor – Businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in supporting Juneteenth Santa Barbara and demonstrating a commitment to community, culture, and equity. Open now until May 15, 2026, for printed items.

– Businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in supporting Juneteenth Santa Barbara and demonstrating a commitment to community, culture, and equity. Open now until May 15, 2026, for printed items.

Email juneteenthsbc@gmail.com for more information.

Participation in Juneteenth Santa Barbara offers a meaningful opportunity to celebrate culture, connect with the community, and support an important historical and cultural observance.

Event Details

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Time: 11-6 pm

Location: Plaza Del Mar, Santa Barbara, California

For participation opportunities or more information, please contact:

juneteenthsbc@gmail.com

For more information please go to juneteenthsb.org.