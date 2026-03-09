Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA (February 2026) — The Junior League of Santa Barbara (JLSB) is excited to host its annual Rummage Sale at Carrillo Recreation Center on Saturday, March 14, 2026 from 8am to 1pm. There will be a special pre-sale shopping event, a bargain hunter’s dream, on Friday, March 13, 2026 (same location) from 6pm to 9pm. Tickets for Friday’s pre-sale are $20 each or $80 for a bundle of 5.

First established in 1934, the community-based sale is one of Santa Barbara’s longest standing charity events. It benefits the JLSB’s mission and provides low-cost, new and gently used merchandise to the community at affordable prices. Admission to the sale on Saturday is free and open to the general public. This is Santa Barbara’s largest indoor garage sale boasting thousands of new, almost-new and gently-used items for sale including: baby items, clothing for all, art, housewares, appliances, kitchen and dining wares, and more!

The funds raised support the JLSB’s current signature projects, S.A.F.E. and Living Arrows. S.A.F.E. House is a six-bed residential shelter in Santa Barbara County for girls under 18 who are survivors of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking. Living Arrows consists of 2 licensed six-bed residential shelters in Santa Barbara County, for transition age youth (TAY) both boys and girls, that have been specifically tailored to meet the ongoing therapeutic needs of survivors of commercial sexual exploitation who are aged 18 – 21. Funds from the sale also support training for JLSB members to be effective community leaders.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara proactively addresses human trafficking in Santa Barbara County by improving the lives of at-risk youth by educating and empowering them to reach their full potential while working to prevent exploitation and injustice in our community. For more information about the Junior League of Santa Barbara, please call (805) 963-2704, visit santabarbara.jl.org, or connect on Facebook and Instagram @JLSantaBarbara.

About The Junior League of Santa Barbara

The Junior League of Santa Barbara, Inc. is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training. Chartered in 1924, JLSB has a local history rich with projects that have changed the lives of many of our community members. JLSB facilitated the opening of S.A.F.E. House™ (S​aving A​t-risk youth F​rom Exploitation House), a 6-bed, residential shelter in Santa Barbara County for girls who are survivors of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking; additionally, JLSB supported the founding and opening of Living Arrows, two 6-bed Transition Age Youth (TAY) housing programs that specifically cater to survivors of sexual exploitation who are aged 18-21. Other notable contributions include the launch of the Sexual Assault Response Team Cottage (SART Cottage) located at Cottage Hospital, bone marrow and blood drives, Eastside Library renovation and Downtown Public Library programs to improve youth literacy.