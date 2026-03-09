Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Announces TechTopia 2026 Summit Showcasing Regional Innovation at UC Santa Barbara’s OASIS

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce TechTopia 2026 Summit, an immersive half-day gathering celebrating the South Coast’s vibrant innovation ecosystem. Scheduled for March 18, 2026, at OASIS, the Summit will spotlight emerging technologies, industry trends, and collaboration across research, entrepreneurship, and workforce development.

What began as the Chamber’s annual science, technology, and business summit featuring guided tours of local tech companies has evolved into TechTopia — a recognized hub of high-performing startups, advanced manufacturers, and global industry leaders building world-changing products through cutting-edge technology.

Attendees will engage in guided facility tours, participate in curated breakout sessions, and hear from leading voices during a keynote address and panel discussion focused on the region’s rapidly growing tech economy. Hands-on technology demonstrations will provide an up-close look at advanced tools, prototypes, and real-world applications developed locally. The half-day program concludes with a networking reception designed to foster connections among business leaders, innovators, educators, and community partners.

Umesh Mishra, Dean of the College of Engineering at UC Santa Barbara, will serve as the keynote speaker for the Summit. Mishra is a globally recognized leader in semiconductor innovation and is a pioneer in gallium nitride technology, which has enabled more energy-efficient electronics used in applications ranging from LED lighting to electric vehicles. He has co-founded multiple successful technology companies and is a member of the National Academy of Engineering.



The Summit will highlight the South Coast’s unique position during a panel discussion with speakers representing globally recognized companies like Amazon, AppFolio, Google, Curvature, and SpaceX.

“TechTopia Summit brings together the people and ideas shaping the future of our region’s technology community,” said Kristen Miller, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “This event highlights not only innovation, but the deep collaboration between industry, academia, and the broader business ecosystem that makes the South Coast a standout hub for tech growth.”

The Chamber continues to lead efforts that support and grow the region’s technology opportunities by facilitating collaboration, advocating for business-forward policy, and strengthening the talent pipeline connecting students and jobseekers to local employers. TechTopia 2026 Summit reinforces the South Coast’s reputation as a center of innovation, where startups scale, global companies expand, and breakthrough ideas take shape.

About the Summit:

TechTopia 2026 Summit will take place at OASIS, 71 S Los Carneros Rd, Goleta CA 93117, with programming beginning at 2:30 PM on March 18. For registration and additional details, including sponsorship opportunities, visit SBSCChamber.com

Thank you to our Title Sponsors:

AppFolio, City of Goleta, Cottage Health, Cox Communications, LinkedIn, Lure Digital. Supporting: Agilent Technologies, American Riviera Bank, CIO Solutions, Edhat, Google, Majestic Asset Management, Marriott – Residence Inn and Courtyard, Nicholson & Schwartz, Noozhawk , Pacific Coast Business Times, Special Technologies Laboratory, Teledyne FLIR, UC Santa Barbara, Verizon, Village Properties, Workzones

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

