Sutter Health’s Greater Central Coast Expands Access to Surgical and Cancer Care with Addition of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon and First Female Radiation Oncologist   

Dr. Daniel E. Wong, Sutter Health Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon | Credit: Courtesy

Dr. H. Katherine Kim, Sutter Health Radiation Oncologist | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif — Sutter Health’s Greater Central Coast announces that plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Daniel E. Wong and radiation oncologist Dr. H. Katherine Kim, have joined the organization, expanding the community’s access to surgical and cancer care and reducing barriers to critically needed procedures and treatment.

“In our region, women facing breast cancer have too often had limited access to the reconstructive care they deserve, forcing many to travel outside the area for surgery during an already difficult time,” commented Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, President, Sutter Health Greater Central Coast. “The addition of Dr. Wong and his expertise is a critical step forward, helping patients to receive comprehensive reconstructive surgical care close to home, supporting not only their physical recovery, but their dignity, confidence and overall well-being.”

“Dr. Kim is the first female radiation oncologist at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, enhancing both the depth and the diversity of the patient-centered cancer care we offer,” said Dr. Marjorie Newman, Sansum Medical Group Santa Barbara’s Chief Medical Officer. “This represents an important women’s health milestone for our community. Dr. Kim’s experience and perspective strengthen our well-established cancer center team.”

Dr. Wong provides a full spectrum of plastic and reconstructive services, including breast cancer and other cancer-related reconstructive surgeries, breast augmentations, reductions and lifts, body contouring surgeries, wound care, scar revision, skin grafts, and surgical/non-surgical cosmetic treatments. In the operating room, Dr. Wong utilizes state-of-the-art infrared imaging technology after a mastectomy to view and assess in real time how well blood is flowing through breast tissue. Multiple studies show this helps to minimize wound healing complications in breast reconstruction.

Dr. Wong graduated from the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University and completed his integrated plastic and reconstructive surgery residency at the University of Chicago, where he also served as Chief Resident.

Dr. H. Katherine Kim, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center’s fifth radiation oncologist, joins Sutter Health from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle and the University of Washington where she was an academic attending radiation oncologist for more than 8 years. Board certified by the American Board of Nuclear Medicine and the American Board of Radiology, Dr. Kim has extensive expertise and special clinical interest in treating patients with breast and gynecological cancer. She received her medical degree from Chuang-Ang University School of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea, and completed her surgical pathology internship at Deaconess Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She completed her internal medicine residency at Boston VA Medical Center, her nuclear medicine residency at the University of Wisconsin Hospital, and her radiation oncology residency at the University of Chicago Medical Center. She received her radiation therapy fellowship training at Harvard Medical School.

Breast cancer care is a cornerstone of the comprehensive oncology services offered at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. Patients benefit from a coordinated, multidisciplinary team that includes breast surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, advanced imaging, genetic counseling and supportive care. As part of Sutter Health, patients also have access to an expanded network of oncology specialists, clinical trials and advanced treatment options while receiving care close to home on the Central Coast.

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, now part of Sutter Health, is the premier regional destination for oncology services. We have been at the forefront of comprehensive outpatient cancer care on the central coast for more than 70 years. Our highly trained clinicians and compassionate staff care for patients with the most advanced surgical, medical and radiation oncology treatments. Through cutting-edge technology, national clinical trials, and research-based supportive care and wellness programs, we provide our patients with every opportunity for successful treatment and recovery. This kind of care is made possible thanks to the generosity of community donors and our long-standing partnership with the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to health equity, community partnerships, and innovative, high-quality patient care, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. Currently serving nearly 3.5 million patients, thanks to our dedicated team of more than 57,000 employees and clinicians, and 12,000+ affiliated physicians, with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter Health delivers exceptional and affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health, and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming healthcare at sutterhealth.org and vitals.sutterhealth.org.