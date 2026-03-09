Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, California ¾ March 9, 2026 – The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA will host a live broadcast of the 98th Academy Awards. The awards will be shown on the big screen where admission is free. The Arlington Courtyard will host a Red Carpet VIP Pre-Show Party beginning at 1pm where guests can watch the Red Carpet Arrivals on the Courtyard’s TVs. The pre-show reception, a ticketed event, includes priority seating for the big event, a free medium popcorn and drink. Guests will have exclusive access to the patio where they will enter on a red carpet, enjoy themed cocktails, photos ops, ballot voting along with a best dressed contest for prizes, and live music featuring DJ Ayyce. The cost is $20. Tickets are available at the Arlington Theatre box office and on the Metropolitan Theatre’s and Arlington Theatre’s websites.

What: Live Broadcast of the Academy Awards – Free event (no ticket required)

VIP Red Carpet Pre-Show Party – on the Arlington Theatre Courtyard – $20

(+$1.79 booking fee if purchased online/mobile app)

When: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Where: The Arlington Theatre and Arlington Theatre Courtyard

1317 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Time: 1:00pm – Arlington Courtyard VIP Red Carpet Pre-Show Party

3:00pm – Doors Open for main event

3:00pm – Patio Happy Hour (free access)

3:55pm – Best Dressed contest

4:00pm – Academy Awards

In support of the industry and recognition of the talent that have starred in the movies that have shown at Metropolitan Theatres, The Arlington Theatre is opening its doors to the community to invite them to watch the Oscars on the Big Screen. For more information, guests can visit: the Arlington Theatre’s official website: ArlingtonTheatreSB.com.

About Metropolitan Theatres Corporation

Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation family owned theatre circuit launched in 1923, provides a premium movie-going experience with a growing number of plush luxury recliner auditoriums and expanded food and beverage offerings. Metropolitan currently operates a diverse collection of historic properties and state-of-the-art multiplexes among its 11 theatres and 62 screens in California and Colorado. For more information on Metropolitan Theatres, visit http://www.MetroTheatres.com.