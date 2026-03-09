Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA — March 9, 2026 — The Picklr Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County’s new premier indoor pickleball destination, today announced the official launch of its highly anticipated Founder Membership Sale, beginning March 18 at 10:00 a.m. exclusively through their website, along with its Grand Opening celebration on May 2nd, 2026, which will be open to the public.

Founder memberships will be limited to a total of 400 members in order to accommodate the anticipated high-usage and demand from excited Founder Members, yet still allow space for guests, non-members and walk-in players. In the last few months over 1,000 Santa Barbara County pickleball fans have signed up to be notified first of this highly-anticipated Founder Membership sale.

“We are very excited about this launch and are anticipating these Founder Memberships could go quite fast. We have a limited amount of discounted memberships and once they’re gone, they’re gone”, the owners shared, “On March 18th at 10:00am, the first 150 people will put down a $1 deposit that will lock in their Founder Membership at $179.00/month. After the first 150 are reserved, it will switch to a second discounted tier where another 250 Founder Memberships will be offered for $197.00/month. These 20% and 12.5% discounts, respectively, are good for the lifetime of the memberships. Once the Founder Memberships are either sold out, or after the Grand Opening on May 2nd, 2026, a waitlist will be created for monthly Unlimited Play Memberships at $225.00/month.

Over the past six months, The Picklr Santa Barbara’s local owners, have worked closely with architects, engineers, and local vendors to design and deliver a world-class facility, while actively engaging with members of the local pickleball community to ensure the club reflects the needs and aspirations of players across all levels in the community.

Founder Memberships represent a limited, one-time opportunity for early members to secure their lifetime discount on all of the Unlimited Play benefits to one of the most advanced indoor pickleball facilities in California. All memberships are offered month to month, with no initiation fee and can be canceled anytime before each monthly renewal. In effect, a one month commitment can unlock a lifetime of value for members.

All memberships at The Picklr Santa Barbara include a comprehensive suite of all-inclusive benefits designed to provide unmatched value and access, including unlimited playing time, court reservations, leagues and tournaments, as well as, four free clinics and four guest passes per month, early access to new paddle launches and on-site demos and nationwide access to all Picklr locations across the United States.

The club’s Grand Opening event, on May 2nd, will introduce the pickleball community to a purpose-built indoor facility featuring seven professional-grade courts, championship-level surfacing, and premium amenities designed to support training, competition, and social connection. The opening celebration will be an open house to the public and will include open play opportunities, facility tours, a food truck and fun giveaways. May 3rd, the facility kicks off with normal reservations, clinics, open play, and leagues.

Beyond daily play, The Picklr Santa Barbara will serve as a hub for community activity, offering youth programs, summer camps, fundraiser tournaments, business team-building events, and private facility rentals. As pickleball continues its rise as America’s fastest-growing sport, The Picklr Santa Barbara is positioned to become the Central Coast’s premier indoor destination for year-round play, training, and community.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Founder Membership On Sale: March 18, 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

Grand Opening: May 2, 2026

For more information, visit http://www.thepicklr.com/location/santa-barbara