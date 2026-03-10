Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, March 10, 2026— Looking out at a crowd of students gathered with their advisors and parents, Santa Barbara Education Foundation Board Member Isis Castañeda captured the spirit of the evening in a few simple words: “It’s about the student-driven ideas.”

On Tuesday, March 3rd, high school students from across the Santa Barbara Unified School District filled the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Public Library to celebrate the projects they designed and led through the Santa Barbara Education Foundation’s Student Grants program.

This year marked the third round of Student Grants, with nearly $10,000 awarded to support student-led projects that address needs on their campuses and strengthen their school communities.

Students gathered around their displays, proudly pointing out their projects and sharing their ideas with parents, advisors, and fellow students.

“These students are the change they want to see in their schools,” said Katie Szopa, SBEF Programs Director.

“Own your campus and own your community,” Castañeda told students, encouraging them to continue building projects that increase equity, joy, and accessibility in their schools.

She also invited students to apply to serve on next year’s Student Grants Committee, where they will help review applications and bring their perspective to the program’s decision-making. “Your voices matter,” she said. “I’m not in high school anymore. You are!”

During the program, several students presented their projects to the audience. Mel Starks of San Marcos High School shared her trash can beautification project, which displays student artwork in the school while making the whole campus a prettier place.

Johnny Duffy of Dos Pueblos High School described how seeing fellow soccer teammates struggle to afford fees and equipment inspired his project to gather, clean, and distribute donated sports gear to students in need.

Johanna Gomez Lopez of San Marcos High School spoke about making posters and organizing family events through her school’s MEChA Club, which engaged Latinx students in extracurriculars and brought them together in a welcoming space.

As the event concluded, proud parents snapped pictures of their students and their certificates in front of their posters. A few students approached Casteñeda about stepping into a leadership role on the student grants committee next year.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation works to generate private support for Santa Barbara’s public schools, impacting almost 12,000 students. To learn more about Student Grants and the foundation’s other programs or to get involved, visit http://www.santabarbaraeducation.org.