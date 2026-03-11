Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SCA is proud to support our friends at UCSB’s California NanoSystems Institute and the Pacific Coast Business Times on March 19, 2026 as they present the Central Coast Innovation Awards and Startup Village. We have secured an exclusive offer for SCA Foundation members: with the purchase of one ticket, you will receive a second ticket at no additional cost.



The event takes place at the Hilton Santa Barbara from 4:00 -7:00 pm and will begin with the Startup Village (4:00-5:30 pm) featuring the most promising emerging startups from UC Santa Barbara, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, California Lutheran University and Cal State Channel Islands.



An awards ceremony will follow from 5:30-7:00 pm to recognize this year’s Central Coast Innovation Award winners.



Use the promo code “BOGO26” to receive the special SCA 2 for 1 offer when you

register here.

Save The Dates!

Thursday, April 16, 2026, 3:30 – 5:30 pm –

The Second Harvest: ReStalk’s Blueprint for a Circular Future, Designing Renewable Materials

for a Regenerative World



Thursday, May 21, 2026, 3:30 – 5:30 pm –

Space on the Central Coast… the Final Frontier

Thursday, June 18, 2026, 3:30 – 5:30 pm –

Blue Economy

July 2026 – Summer Break

Thursday, August 20, 2026, 5:00 – 7:00 pm –

Summer Social for SCA Members