Isla Vista, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office invites community members to join Deputy Morrell, the new Community Resource Deputy assigned to Isla Vista, and Lieutenant Schmidt for coffee on Thursday, March 19, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Kozy Coffee – 6560 Pardall Rd.

This informal event provides an opportunity for residents, students, and local business owners to meet with Deputy Morrell and Lieutenant Schmidt, ask questions, share concerns, and learn more about public safety efforts in Isla Vista. Deputy Morrell and Lieutenant Schmidt will also answer questions related to Deltopia and the revised noise ordinance.

These gatherings help strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the community by creating a relaxed environment for open conversation. Drip coffee will be provided free of charge.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who lives, works, or studies in Isla Vista to stop by, say hello, and take part in the conversation.

Event Details:

📅 Thursday, March 19

⏰ 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

📍Kozy Coffee

6560 Pardall Road, Unit C

Isla Vista, CA

No RSVP is required. Community members are welcome to drop in anytime during the event.