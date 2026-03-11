Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — Tim Dougherty, a communications executive with deep ties to the area’s nonprofit sector, has been appointed interim president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. He will succeed outgoing president and CEO Melinda Cabrera, effective March 12.

“I view this assignment as a great honor and will spare no effort to sustain the organizational momentum achieved under President Cabrera’s leadership,” said Mr. Dougherty, who began serving as chief communications officer at the Scholarship Foundation in July 2021. “It is truly a privilege to have a role in steering this absolute gem of an organization. I am grateful to the Board of Directors for entrusting me with oversight of the Foundation’s day-to-day operations during this transition period.”

Mr. Dougherty began serving as director of marketing and communications at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara in October 2017. In his current role, he oversees organizational messaging, including executive communications, media relations, email marketing, event coordination, and the production of publications, collateral, and promotional videos. He also manages the Foundation’s website and social media channels.

A native of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Mr. Dougherty earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature at UC Santa Barbara and began his career as a reporter and editor at South Coast Community Newspapers, a now-defunct chain of local weeklies. Following editing stints at the Camarillo Daily News and the Ventura County Star-Free Press, he joined the Office of Public Affairs at UCSB, where he served as an editor and a public information officer. Mr. Dougherty went on to hold senior editor positions at two national trade magazines, Hispanic Business and Latin Business, before being named communications manager at the Music Academy of the West. He also worked briefly as an editor in the Office of Public Affairs at Cal Poly.

Immediately prior to joining the Scholarship Foundation, he operated his own public relations and communications consultancy, representing the Santa Barbara Symphony, Opera Santa Barbara, and the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, among other organizations. His work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, the San Francisco Chronicle, and dozens of other publications nationwide.

“We very much appreciate Tim’s willingness to serve as interim president and CEO while we conduct a search for the Foundation’s next long-term leader,” said Board Chair Pamela Gann. “In the interest of minimizing operational disruptions, we wanted someone with a broad understanding of Scholarship Foundation systems for this role. We are confident in Tim’s ability to lead the organization at this pivotal time.”

In February, Ms. Cabrera announced her appointment as CEO of United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, effective March 16. Blair Search Partners will conduct a nationwide search for her long-term successor at the Scholarship Foundation.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $167 million to some 64,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit http://www.sbscholarship.org.