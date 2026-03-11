New Behavioral Wellness Service Center Opens in Lompoc

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness will host an open house on Wednesday, March 18, from 10:00–11:00 a.m. to celebrate the opening of its new Behavioral Wellness Service Center located at 425 West Central Avenue in Lompoc.

The event will welcome community, organizational partners, staff, and local leaders for brief remarks, networking, and guided tours of the new facility. The center brings together several key Behavioral Wellness programs in one location to better serve residents in the Lompoc Valley.

Previously located separately, the YOR Place (Youth Opioid Response) substance use disorder treatment team has now joined Adult Services, Crisis Services, and the Homeless Outreach team at the new Central Avenue site. Bringing these programs together strengthens collaboration among providers, improves communication across teams serving shared clients, and supports more coordinated and integrated care for the community.

“This new service center reflects our commitment to making behavioral health services more connected and accessible for the people we serve,” said Toni Navarro, Director of the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness. “By co-locating these teams, we can improve coordination of care and better support individuals and families in the Lompoc community.”

The move also aligns with statewide initiatives such as CalAIM, which encourages stronger integration of mental health and substance use disorder services within county behavioral health systems.

Remarks during the open house will be provided by Navarro; Joan Hartmann, Third District Supervisor; and Behavioral Wellness Assistant Director Katie Cohen. Following the remarks, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the facility and connect with Behavioral Wellness staff.

Event Details

What: Open House – New Behavioral Wellness Service Center

When: Wednesday, March 18, 2026 | 10:00–11:00 a.m.

Where: 425 West Central Avenue, Lompoc, CA

Who: Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness leadership, community, organizational partners, and staff

New Behavioral Wellness Service Center Opens in Lompoc

The new site reflects Santa Barbara County’s ongoing efforts to expand access to behavioral health care and strengthen coordination between mental health, substance use disorder treatment, and outreach services.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, visit http://www.countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness. The Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access Line can be reached at (888) 868-1649.