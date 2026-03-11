The San Marcos girls beach volleyball team stayed hot with a 5-0 sweep of rival Santa Barbara in a Channel League contest on Tuesday at Ridgway Courts.

With the victory, the Royals completed the season sweep of the Dons. San Marcos improved to 14-1 overall and 7-0 in Channel League play, while Santa Barbara fell to 9-5 overall and 4-2 in league.

San Marcos won every matchup in straight sets. At No. 1, Cora Loomer and Evyn Miller defeated Lola Heckman and Kira Elliott 21–16, 21–16, pulling away late in both sets. Reese Paskin and Alina Stapf secured another two-set win at No. 2, 21-17, 21-18.

San Marcos two’s team #14 Alina Stapf and #19 Reese Paskins captured a win.

Paige Hoadley and Charlotte Hastings controlled the No. 3 match with a 21-10, 21-12 victory. At No. 4, Jeannie Johnson and Kelsey Rowe dominated with a 21-3, 21-9 result. Lila Westmacott and Isla McClintock completed the sweep at No. 5, winning 21-5, 21-17.

San Marcos flashed strong offense, defense, and composure across all pairs, while Santa Barbara struggled with unforced errors and a slow starts

The Royals will travel to Rio Mesa on Thursday and Santa Barbara will travel to Ventura.