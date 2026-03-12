Barrier Breaking – Youthclusive Presents Disney’s ‘High School Musical’ (Full Broadway Edition) at Center Stage Theater, March 20–22, 2026

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA (March 6, 2026) – Youthclusive Inc., a community-based, youth-founded, youth-led performing arts nonprofit, is thrilled to present Disney’s High School Musical (Full Broadway Edition) in celebration of the show’s 20th anniversary year, with performances March 20–22, 2026 at Center Stage Theater (751 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA 93101).

Following a breakout season in which Youthclusive sold out every performance of SpongeBob The Musical, the company has more than doubled in size this year – both onstage and backstage – expanding casts and youth leadership opportunities across every department of production. The result is a larger, more inclusive creative ecosystem where young people grow together – from the stage to the control room – learning skills that translate far beyond theatre.

Directed by Chloe Voigt, Disney’s High School Musical features choreography by Caitlin Weber and music direction by Alma Li, with Amelia Leonardi serving as Assistant Choreographer & Assistant Music Director. Starring the Youthclusive Company, the production follows the blossoming relationship between Troy Bolton (Bradley Duran), a high school athlete, and Gabriella Montez (Lily Sebastien and Vivi Harlow), the new academic standout. When they decide to audition together for the school musical, they challenge expectations, navigate friendship and first love, and discover what it means to be fully themselves—on and off the stage. Sharpay Evans is played by Summer Christensenand Caitlin Weber.

“High School Musical is about breaking out of boxes – and that’s exactly why Youthclusive exists. For too many young people, theatre can mirror the same exclusion they experience elsewhere. I was told I wasn’t ‘the type,’ so I built a free, open-access, youth-led stage where there is no ‘type’- a safe, joyful place where differences are celebrated and every young person, onstage or backstage, knows they are part of the story and gets a real chance to belong and truly shine.” – Chloe Voigt, (15 year-old) Director & Founder, Youthclusive

A theatre company built on access – onstage, backstage, and in the audience

Youthclusive believes everyone flourishes when everyone is included – and that the art itself becomes stronger when access is real. Youthclusive’s mission centers on providing free, open-access performing arts experiences and education that promote participation, appreciation, and understanding of the arts for everyone in our community, not just some.

Youthclusive removes traditional gatekeepers and financial barriers that keep young people – and their communities – out of the arts. Youth are trained and empowered not only as performers, but also as creators and leaders across every facet of production, including actors, singers, casting leaders, writers, choreographers, producers, stage managers, directors, costume designers, script editors, lighting technicians, media managers, videographers, production assistants, and front/back of house teams.

“Youthclusive is a wonderful space for inclusivity and diversity because from the second I walked in I knew that I could make mistakes and learn and there would be no judgement. Everyone is so talented and we stand for something so important that I’m proud to be apart of it.” Sophia Ogden, (Zeke) Youthclusive Company Member

“Youthclusive is a fantastic company to be apart of if you’re interested in youth theater. Diversity isn’t just accepted, it’s celebrated!” Macie Martinez, (Martha Cox) Youthclusive Company Member

“Youthclusive is always such a safe and supportive environment where we get to share our thoughts and grow our leadership skills!” Eli Stewart, (Chad Danforth & Media Assistant) Youthclusive Company Member

Community partners powering barrier-free access

This production is benefited by the generous support of the Santa Barbara Foundation Towbes Fund for the Performing Arts, helping Youthclusive continue to grow a sustainable, youth-centered pipeline for arts participation and leadership.

In alignment with Youthclusive’s commitment to removing cost barriers from the arts, a twenty-five free K–12 student tickets will be available at each performance, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation (student ID or parent ID required at the door).

Youthclusive is also proud to share that this year the organization has had the privilege of partnering with Santa Barbara Opera, expanding access for Youthclusive youth to attend opera at no cost – broadening arts exposure and deepening young people’s connection to live performance across disciplines.

Performance Information

Disney’s High School Musical (Full Broadway Edition)

Venue: Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Performance Dates & Times:

• Friday, March 20, 2026 — 7:00 PM

• Saturday, March 21, 2026 — 2:00 PM

• Saturday, March 21, 2026 — 7:00 PM

• Sunday, March 22, 2026 — 2:00 PM

Ticket Prices:

• Limited Front Row VIP: $43.50 (+ $2 online convenience fee)

• General Admission: $28.50 (+ $2 online convenience fee)

• Youth: $18.50 (+ $2 online convenience fee)

• Free Student Tickets (K–12): $0 (25 per performance; ID required)

Additional Notes:

All sales are final (no refunds or exchanges). Seating is general admission unless otherwise noted. Late seating is limited once the performance begins.

For ticketing questions, please contact Jim Sirianni at info@centerstagetheater.org.

About Youthclusive Inc.

Youthclusive Inc. is a community-based, youth-founded, youth-led performing arts nonprofit committed to equality, diversity, access, and inclusion in theatre. We believe everyone flourishes when everyone is included, and that the arts – and our community – are stronger when participation is open to all. Our mission is to provide free, open-access performing arts experiences and training for Santa Barbara County youth, regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, disability, neurodiversity, learning differences, religion, language, immigration status, age, family structure, body size, or cultural background. Youthclusive builds a creative ecosystem where youth performers and youth production teams grow together from the stage to the control room, learning creativity, leadership, teamwork, and real-world skills. We empower young people as performers, actors, singers, writers, choreographers, casting leaders, stage managers, directors, producers, designers, technicians, media teams, and front/back of house staff – skills that transfer to any educational or career path.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

For additional information: director@youthclusive.org http://www.youthclusive.com