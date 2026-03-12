Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) is pleased to share that Buellton Mayor, David Silva — who also serves on APCD’s Board of Directors — earlier this week was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The announcement from the Governor’s Office can be found here: https://www.gov.ca.gov/2026/03/10/governor-newsom-announces-appointments-3-10-2026/.

The California Air Resources Board consists of 16 members, 12 who are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the state Senate. Those 12 members include six who serve on local air districts’ boards, four experts in fields that shape air quality rules, two public members and one, the Chair, who serves as the only full-time member. CARB serves as the state’s air quality and climate change agency, in charge of statewide sources of air pollution, including vehicles, consumer products, and fuels. California is unique in having 35 local air districts — including Santa Barbara County APCD — that regulate stationary sources of air pollution, which includes gas stations, oil and gas operations, dry cleaners, autobody shops, landfills, and many other sources. Local air districts also conduct air quality monitoring, implement grant and incentive programs, respond to air quality complaints, review land-use projects, provide air quality support for prescribed burns, and conduct community outreach.

“I’m so excited to be able to serve on CARB and bring a local air pollution control district perspective on how best to support the clean air goals of our communities,” Silva said. “Being able to provide first-hand experience on how state policies impact smaller and rural jurisdictions will be critical to help CARB policies work for Californians throughout the entire state.”

APCD’s Board of Directors is composed of a mayor or councilmember from each of the eight incorporated cities in Santa Barbara County, as well as all five members of the County Board of Supervisors. Silva has served on APCD’s 13-member Board as a primary member since 2025; he served as an alternate member for the City of Buellton from December 2023 through 2024.

“Congratulations to Mayor Silva,” said County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, APCD’s Board Chair. “It’s always beneficial to have a Santa Barbara County voice on statewide matters.”

“Together, Santa Barbara County APCD works closely with CARB on many important air quality issues that affect our region,” said Aeron Arlin Genet, APCD’s Executive Director. “We look forward to working with Mayor Silva in his new role to ensure our agency’s local goals and priorities are well represented in statewide discussions.”