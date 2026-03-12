Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, Calif., March 11, 2026- — Residents are invited to safely dispose of bulky household items and hazardous materials at the City of Carpinteria’s Household Goods & Hazardous Waste Day, taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 11th at Carpinteria City Hall, 5775 Carpinteria Ave.

The annual event takes place the second Saturday in April every year, and operates as a drive-through drop-off in the City’s Public Works Yard.

This free community event provides a convenient and environmentally responsible way for residents to clear out unwanted household goods, broken appliances, and common hazardous materials that should not be placed in regular trash or recycling bins.

Most items will be accepted, including:

Household Goods:

• Furniture

• Appliances

• Electronics

• Yard waste

Hazardous Waste:

• Antifreeze

• Paint, stains, paint thinner, and solvents

• Used motor oil and oil filters

• Automotive fluids and filters

• Pesticides and fertilizers

• Cleaning products

• Aerosols and glues

• Corrosive materials

• Fluorescent bulbs and lighting

• Household batteries and mercury thermostats

• Medications

• E-cigarettes

• Cooking fats, oils, and grease

Liquid items are limited to a maximum of fifteen gallons total per vehicle.

Items not accepted include biohazards, nuclear waste, explosives, and tires.

This event is a drive-through service. To help the line move efficiently, residents are asked to separate household goods and hazardous materials and place them in an easily accessible location in their vehicle. Please remain in your vehicle—staff will remove items for you.

While the event is primarily intended for Carpinteria residents, Carpinteria Small Quantity Generator businesses may participate by appointment only. Businesses must email sustainability@carpinteriaca.gov to schedule an appointment and provide their hazardous waste ID number. Businesses without an appointment and Large Quantity Generators will be turned away.

Events like Household Goods & Hazardous Waste Day help protect the environment by ensuring that potentially harmful materials are handled safely and kept out of local landfills, waterways, and neighborhoods.

Residents are encouraged to gather unwanted items from garages, sheds, and storage areas and take advantage of this free opportunity to dispose of them responsibly.

For more information about the event, other hazardous and bulky waste disposal options available throughout the year, please visit the City’s website or contact the City of Carpinteria at (805) 684-5405.

