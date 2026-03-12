Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, March 12, 2026 – The City of Goleta’s Mayor, Paula Perotte, wants to formally invite YOU to Goleta’s biggest night of the year coming up next month on Wednesday, April 15, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). Watch the Mayor’s video invite for the 2026 Goleta Community State of the City with details on what to expect at this memorable and informative event. The City is also releasing the video invite in Spanish with Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martín (1st District).

New this year, the entire City Council will join the Mayor in presenting the City’s 2026 State of the City Address. The event is free to the public. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available and light refreshments provided.

The full evening includes:

4:30 p.m. – Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Band performs in the gazebo outside of the Goleta Community Center.

– Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Band performs in the gazebo outside of the Goleta Community Center. 5:00 p.m. – Come early to check out our City information tables featuring current and upcoming projects and programs. Mingle informally with the Goleta City Council, stakeholders, City staff, and fellow Goletans. Submit a question to be answered during the Q&A portion of the program, take photos, and enjoy light refreshments.

– Come early to check out our City information tables featuring current and upcoming projects and programs. Mingle informally with the Goleta City Council, stakeholders, City staff, and fellow Goletans. Submit a question to be answered during the Q&A portion of the program, take photos, and enjoy light refreshments. 6:00 p.m. – The main program begins: 2026 State of the City Address from the Mayor and Councilmembers City Manager Robert Nisbet provides an update on the City’s Finances Q&A session with Mayor Perotte and Department Directors

– The main program begins:

There is parking in the front and side parking areas at the Goleta Community Center. Additional parking is available behind the building.

If you love Goleta, this is a night you won’t want to miss.

We hope to see you on April 15th!