The Reverend Elizabeth Hill has recently taken up the role of Pastor at the Spiritualist Church of the Comforter on Garden Street. She was installed as the new Pastor on March 8th at the church, which recently celebrated its 135th anniversary. The church has served the Santa Barbara community in its current location at 1028 Garden street for over 75 years.

Elizabeth, who was born in Santa Barbara, has moved over from York, England in order to take up the position. Her most recent roles have included working at various boarding schools as a boarding house mistress and matron, but she has also worked at Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara.

A varied program of Spiritualist services, healing services, workshops, talks and social events are planned for the coming months, along with our popular mediums day, which will take place later in the year. All are welcome.