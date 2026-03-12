Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – March 10, 2026 – Rooted Santa Barbara County presents the exciting return of Kale Disco, with groovy music, sparkling plant-based dining, and collective action to advance health equity and transform lives through the power of food and lifestyle medicine. The fundraiser will take place on Friday, April 10 from 5:30-10 pm at the Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden Street, Santa Barbara. The event includes dinner, a brief program, and dancing. Individual tickets are $200 and are available here. Colorful or 70s disco-inspired outfits are encouraged!

Hosted by celebrity guest Duane Henry, the event will feature classic disco music spun by DJ of Ability and delicious food by Palma Catering/Rascal’s. Auctioneer Tina Ballue will invite bids on unique experiences and donations that invest in our community’s health. A dessert auction featuring scrumptious creations hand-crafted by local chefs will satisfy attendees’ love for sweet treats. The evening will include a tribute to the Eastside Branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library with the Roots to Reach Award.

About the event:

Emcee Duane Henry – Actor and community advocate, best known for his role as MI6 Officer Clayton Reeves on NCIS, Duane brings his charisma and passion to the stage to inspire and uplift.

• Auctioneer Tina Ballue – A powerhouse in nonprofit fundraising, Tina knows how to turn generosity into real impact with energy and a deep commitment to community-building.

Dinner by Palma Catering of Rascal’s Vegan – Chef Dalan Moreno Griffin creates incredible plant-based cuisine using the freshest local ingredients, making plant-forward eating approachable, delicious, and sustainable. Music by DJ of Ability / Chris Benedict – From fashion shows to live performances, Chris has been crafting sound experiences since his school days-bringing groovy beats and good vibes to every event.

Roots to Reach Honoree: Eastside Branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library – A steadfast partner in activating and engaging community members and hosting Rooted’s programming to build a healthier, more inclusive Santa Barbara County.

“We warmly invite you to join us for a disco-inspired dinner and benefit with disco beats, dancing, delicious plant-based dining, and collective action to advance health equity by putting food as medicine into practice so our whole community can eat to thrive,” said Rooted Santa Barbara County Chair/Executive Lead Beth Skidmore, MSACN. “Proceeds from Kale Disco support our outreach to individuals, families, and care teams to make food literacy, food as medicine, and evidence-based lifestyle practices part of everyday health.”

“I am a huge fan of everything Rooted Santa Barbara County stands for, from the wealth of education to the sense of community, to their food-as-medicine approach,” said Karla Gonzalez, RN, CDCES, Kale Disco Honorary Committee member. “This organization makes a positive difference each and every day and I am thrilled to be part of it!”

Honorary committee members for Kale Disco 2026 are Gary Clark, Yvette Giller, Robbie Gluckson, Karla Gonzalez, Geoff Green, Armando Martinez, Ernesto Paredes, Ginger Salazar and Brett Matthews, Eryn Shugart, and Cara Silva.

Rooted’s programs build the skills, confidence, and connections that empower every neighbor to eat more plants, prevent and manage chronic disease, and feel their best. Six in ten adults live with chronic illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer-conditions that disproportionately impact many of our community members including under-resourced, low-income and Hispanic/Latine families in Santa Barbara County. Food is a key driver of both health and chronic disease. Yet, 30% of local households struggle to access nutritious food, fueling cycles of poor health and financial hardship. At the same time, most doctors receive less than 1% of their training in nutrition, leaving many providers and patients without the tools to address these conditions at their root.

Rooted is changing that. Through hands-on programs, community partnerships, healthcare training, and bilingual nutrition education, we ensure healthy, fiber-rich choices are easier to prepare and enjoy, accessible, and culturally relevant. We help families and healthcare providers not just learn what foods and habits to focus on for long-term health, but how to address barriers and make lasting changes. Research shows that 80% of chronic diseases could be prevented or improved with daily habits-Rooted is here to make those habits joyful, doable, and sustainable.

Sponsors and partners of this event include Ginger Salazar and Brett Matthews, Apples to Zucchini Cooking School, Dr. Fred and Sarah Kass, Emma and Dave Malina, Mosher Foundation, the Santa Barbara Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Sutter Health, Thrive Foundation, Drury Pullen, A Professional Law Corporation, Montecito Bank & Trust, Justin Pearlman Certified Financial Planner ®, UCLA Health, CenCal Health, Cottage Health, eji events, David Huey and Lori Tremer-Huey, the Skidmore Family, John La Puma MD FACP, and the Santa Barbara Foundation. To purchase tickets or join as a sponsor, please contact hello@rootedsantabarbara.org. For more information about the event and the organization, visit Rooted’s website.