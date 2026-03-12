Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 11, 2026

Santa Barbara Public Library invites the community to celebrate the launch of Library on the Go 2.0, the Library’s second mobile outreach van, at a special public event on Michael Towbes Library Plaza.

This milestone marks two years of planning to expand the library’s ability to bring books, resources, and- connections directly to people where they live, work, and play. Library on the Go 2.0 was made possible through a grant from the California State Library and a generous donation from the James M. Cox Foundation.

The celebration will feature guided tours of the new outreach van, opportunities to meet library staff who operate mobile outreach, and remarks highlighting the impact and future of Library on the Go.

Library on the Go 2.0 Launch

Wednesday, March 25, 2026

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Central Library, Michael Towbes Library Plaza (40 E. Anapamu St.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

In 2025 Santa Barbara Public Library provided 709 hours of public service at 373 Library on the Go van stops. This direct impact has brought library services to places where the library does not have a physical presence, building community through literacy and bringing joy wherever it goes. While the addition of a second van expands capacity, services will roll out in phases as the Library builds staffing and refines routes to best meet community needs. This phased approach will help library staff grow into expanded van operations while ensuring that we sustain high quality community support.

For more information, visit Library on the Go (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/LOTG).