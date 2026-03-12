Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 12, 2026

The Santa Barbara Public Library, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Santa Barbara Childcare Planning Council, is delighted to invite community members to the second Children’s Resource Fair.

This event offers information on childcare, preschool, TK registration, summer camps, educational enrichment, and family support. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore programs and resources from more than 30 partnering organizations, as well as learn about the library’s offerings, including early literacy classes, afterschool activities, and parenting support.

Children’s Resource Fair

Sunday, March 22, 2026

10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Central Library, Michael Towbes Library Plaza (40 E. Anapamu St.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

This free event is an excellent opportunity for families to connect with community groups that support children’s learning while engaging in fun, family-friendly activities.

We can’t wait to see you there!

For more information and a list of partnering organizations, visit Children’s Resource Fair (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ChildrensResourceFair).