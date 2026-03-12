Leadership take skills and courage. Our sheriff hides behind excuses. While families are terrified. Children scream in terror grasping to empty air as they watch their parents dragged away, sometimes beaten and bloodied. Neighbors vanish overnight. And still, our sheriff says nothing. Just “following orders,” the oldest defense in the book of incompetence or complicity.

We don’t need more silence. We need resistance. Real safety comes from unity, transparency, and standing up to the federal machine destroying lives in our communities. Sheriff Brown has a choice: Stand with the people or stand with the oppressors.