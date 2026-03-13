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Credit: County of Santa Barbara

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County will launch a focused sidewalk food vending enforcement effort from April through October 2026 following the Board of Supervisors’ adoption of a Sidewalk Vending Ordinance and approval of a six-month Pilot Outreach Program.

The outreach program responds to a measurable increase in unlawful roadside and sidewalk food vending following passage of State laws, including SB 946 (2018) and SB 972 (2022), which limited local enforcement authority and expanded sidewalk vending activity. While intended to promote entrepreneurship, these laws reduced local regulatory tools and contributed to growing public health and safety challenges.

Documented Public Health and Safety Risks

Since May 2023, County Environmental Health Services (EHS) has issued 223 Notices of Violation to vendors operating without required health permits. Inspections have identified serious hazards, including:

Food stored or transported without refrigeration

Improper cooking and holding temperatures

No handwashing facilities

Cross-contamination and unsanitary food handling

Cockroach and pest infestations

Open-flame cooking in high fire hazard areas

Roadside vending along Highways 154 and 246 creating traffic hazards

Illegal dumping of grease and food waste

In 2025 alone, EHS staff logged more than 400 hours of overtime conducting after-hours and weekend inspections. Between September 2025 and January 2026, nine compliance operations resulted in 14 Notices of Violation and the voluntary disposal of approximately 575 pounds of contaminated meat.

“Protecting the public’s health and safety is our highest responsibility as Supervisors,” said Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann. “State law has narrowed local enforcement tools for stopping unsafe food vending, but we are adapting to ensure food is prepared and sold safely in our communities.”

Chair of the Board of Supervisors, Bob Nelson emphasized the importance of strong enforcement to protect permitted businesses. “Lawful restaurants and vendors invest in permits, inspections, and compliance with food safety standards,” said Chair Nelson. “We have a responsibility to ensure a level playing field and protect both consumers and business owners who follow the rules.”

What the Ordinance Requires

The ordinance establishes clear requirements for vendors operating in the unincorporated area. Vendors must obtain a seller’s permit, business license, and, if selling food or beverages, a County health permit. Vending is limited to paved sidewalks and pedestrian paths intended for pedestrian travel.

Approved sidewalk food vendors may sell low-risk, preapproved food items from small carts or stands on public sidewalks, provided they maintain all required permits. This includes: paleteros, fruteros, fruit cart vendors, and other compact mobile food operators.

Large “pop-up” restaurant-style setups, open-flame grills, operations involving raw meat or high-risk foods, and vending in streets, roadways, medians, or bike lanes are not permitted due to increased public health and safety risks.

Pilot Outreach Program

The April–October Pilot Program establishes a coordinated outreach and enforcement team consisting of Environmental Health Services, Public Works, and the Sheriff’s Office. Up to 15 compliance events will be conducted in areas where violations have been concentrated.

Outreach team members will clearly identify themselves as County staff and will not collect or share vendors’ citizenship status during health permitting or inspections.

Violators will receive a notice of violation and may be fined or have their equipment and food impounded.

Residents may report concerns about unpermitted food vendors to Environmental Health Services at 805-681-4900 (Santa Barbara) or 805-346-8460 (Santa Maria), or through the County’s online reporting form http://bit.ly/3W9cQhS

For more information about Environmental Health Services, visit the County’s website at http://www.countyofsb.org

The ordinance and materials presented to the Board may be found here: County of Santa Barbara – File #: 26-00135



Safe Sidewalk Vending Information and Guide: Safe Sidewalk Vending Information | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website