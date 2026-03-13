The best we can figure, Trump wants an end to the war and Netanyahu demands regime change.

Military experts and historians agree that to accomplish regime change, ground troops will be needed.

Netanyahu has pressed U.S. presidents for many years to cause regime change in Iran. The CIA actually did in 1952, without Netanyahu, but that accomplishment changed Iran from a functioning democracy to the Shah’s dictatorship and then to the current Islamic Republic. Dr. Mosaddegh was elected democratically by a wide margin but proceeded to nationalize the oil industry, stating that Iran’s oil should benefit the people of Iran.

If Netanyahu insists on regime change, Israel must provide all of the ground troops. This will be an interesting challenge since Iran, a nation of almost 100 million citizens has a military exceeding one million.

Regardless of Israel’s competence I learned personally the difficulties of being a superior military trying to accomplish regime change. While we never lost a battle in Vietnam, we also did not accomplish regime change even while having 50,000 comrades killed.