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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Caltrans crews will conduct paving operations north of Vandenberg Village starting Monday, March 16, which will result in the daytime closure of one lane of northbound Highway 1.

Travelers will encounter a closure of the #1 (right lane) of northbound Hwy. 1, Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, from 8 am to 3 pm, between Constellation Rd. and Santa Lucia Canyon Rd.

In addition, on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, the northbound turn pocket onto Santa Lucia Canyon Rd. will be closed. Northbound traffic can head north and turn around at Timber Lane to head south back to Santa Lucia Canyon Rd.

Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/