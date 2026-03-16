C.A.R.E.4Paws Opens a Confidential, Free Emergency Boarding Facility to Support Central Coast Pet Families Navigating Domestic Abuse and Other Life Crises

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Santa Barbara, Calif., March 13, 2026 — When families face sudden life crises, one of their biggest worries is often the safety of their pets. To help address this need on California’s Central Coast, C.A.R.E.4Paws has launched a confidential Pet Refuge that provides free, temporary emergency boarding for dogs and cats while their families stabilize.

“Pets are family,” says Isabelle Gullö, C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Cofounder and Executive Director. “During difficult times, the fear of losing a beloved companion or not knowing what will happen to a pet can add tremendous stress. The Pet Refuge helps ensure animals remain safe and cared for until families are able to reunite. It’s a significant, much-needed milestone for our animal-loving community.”

The Pet Refuge operates through a trusted, confidential boarding partner, with additional oversight and support from C.A.R.E.4Paws staff and volunteers. Together, they ensure pets receive daily care, enrichment and veterinary support while staying in a safe and secure environment.

The program serves pet families navigating difficult circumstances such as domestic violence, hospitalization, deportation proceedings and displacement from disasters like wildfires or other unexpected crises that temporarily prevent them from caring for their animals. Unlike animal shelters or rescue programs, the goal of the Pet Refuge is temporary care and reunification, allowing pets to return home once their families are able to care for them again.

Now that the refuge structure is in place, C.A.R.E.4Paws is working to raise at least $20,000 to support the pets staying at the Refuge. Beyond monetary gifts toward veterinary care and food, the organization is grateful for donations of supplies, including Kuranda beds (raised, chew-resistant dog beds), cat bedding, cozy blankets, as well as Kongs and other types of durable chew toys.

“Every single donation makes a meaningful difference,” says Gullö. “With the community’s help, we can ensure the refuge is a safe, welcoming place for pets whose families are navigating some of life’s toughest challenges.”

To donate, visit care4paws.org/donate. To learn more about the Pet Refuge project, visit care4paws.org/petrefuge. Survivors seeking support can contact C.A.R.E.4Paws at 805-335-7524 or safehaven@care4paws.org. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.