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GOLETA, CA, March 16, 2026 – The City of Goleta’s partnership with Partners in Housing Solutions (PHS) is delivering results for people experiencing homelessness in the City of Goleta. Recognizing the severe shortage of affordable housing in the region, the City partnered with PHS last year to assist 25 households experiencing homelessness. Together, the two agencies committed to combining local resources, coordinated case management, and landlord partnerships to create pathways to stability for Goleta residents.



One such success story is Katie, a working mother of two young children who was living in her car in Goleta in fall 2025. Despite maintaining full-time employment, she faced repeated rental denials due to credit challenges and prior rental history. She earned too much to qualify for many public assistance programs but not enough to meet traditional rental screening requirements — a reality many working families encounter in today’s housing market.

PHS provided both immediate and longer-term support, helping Katie secure safe short-term arrangements while searching for permanent housing. When local rents proved unattainable, PHS worked creatively to identify more affordable options in mid-county communities, ensuring Katie remained connected to her children’s school and essential support networks.

By layering City of Goleta and partner resources, PHS was able to cover upfront costs and provide short-term financial stability. Katie was also enrolled in PHS’ Mariposa Family Housing Program to strengthen her transition into permanent housing.

Through PHS’s trusted property manager network, a unit became available and Katie was approved. Within a week, Katie and her children moved into their new home.

“This is exactly why partnerships matter,” said Chuck Flacks, Homelessness Services Coordinator for the City of Goleta. “Katie was working hard and doing everything she could for her children. What she needed wasn’t motivation — it was a system willing to work with her. Through the relationship with Partners in Housing Solutions and their expertise in property owner relationships, we were able to remove the barriers that kept her from housing. This is how we turn opportunity into lasting stability for local families.”

Through thoughtful investment in prevention, rapid rehousing, and trusted partnerships, the City is helping neighbors move from uncertainty to stability — one family at a time.

For those interested in getting more information or supporting the work, please contact Chuck Flacks, City of Goleta Homelessness Services Coordinator, at cflacks@cityofgoleta.gov.