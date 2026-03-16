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VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (March 16, 2026) Vandenberg Space Force Base is taking its community speaker series “Mission Update,” on the road for its second iteration on Tuesday, March 17, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the county’s Planning Commission Hearing Room, accessed via the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu Street in Santa Barbara, Calif.

This event is part of a broad effort to engage with local communities, provide updates on Vandenberg’s mission, and address questions about sonic booms and their impacts.

“Mission Update” will feature Col. James T. Horne III, Commander of Space Launch Delta 30, who will provide insights into Vandenberg’s operations and its critical role in national defense, and Dr. Kent Gee, Brigham Young University Physics Department and lead researcher for the ECOBOOM study, who will share information about ongoing efforts to study sonic boom impacts in communities surrounding the space base.

“Vandenberg Space Force Base is proud to be a vital part of the Central Coast community,” Col. Horne said. “This speaker series is an opportunity to share updates on our mission, address community concerns, and strengthen the partnership we have with our neighbors. We look forward to an open and productive dialogue.”

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, March 17

Tuesday, March 17 Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Location: Planning Commission Hearing Room (County Engineering Building), accessed from 105 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, Calif.

Planning Commission Hearing Room (County Engineering Building), accessed from 105 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, Calif. Admission: Free and open to the public. Media need not register, but are encouraged to arrive early.

This event is the second in a series of community engagements, with future sessions planned in cities across Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Details will be provided when available. Each event will focus on Vandenberg’s mission updates and topics of local interest, fostering transparency and collaboration with the Central Coast community.

For more information on VSFB or Space Launch Delta 30, contact SLD 30 Public Affairs at (805)606-3595 or SLD30.PA.workflow@us.af.mil.

About Vandenberg Space Force Base: Vandenberg Space Force Base serves as a critical hub for space access and advanced air and space testing, supporting more than 54 strategic mission partners while hosting all three U.S. Space Force Field Commands. The base plays a key role in enabling vital missions, including nuclear deterrence, homeland defense, global command and control of space assets, orbital tracking, and training the next generation of space Guardians and nuclear Airmen. With a $5.5 billion economic impact and an ever-increasing launch cadence, Vandenberg stands at the forefront of space innovation and national security.