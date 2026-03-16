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Santa Barbara, CA, March 10, 2026 – Returning this spring, United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Women United annual luncheon has announced Dr. Emily Jacobs as the event’s keynote speaker. Named one of the “Top 10 Scientists” to watch by Science News, Dr. Jacobs’ work has been featured in The New York Times, National Geographic, NPR, TED, and MasterClass.

The keynote will address Dr. Jacob’s extensive body of research, which is redefining the understanding of the brain’s capacity to undergo dynamic neuroanatomical changes and plasticity well into adulthood. In addition to insights learned from her work in women’s brain health and development, Dr. Jacobs will share more about her personal journey as a trailblazer in STEM, the importance of diverse educational opportunities for young girls, and the power of women in transforming the world around them.

The annual luncheon is calendared for April 22, 2026, from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm and will be hosted at the Kuehn Court on the prestigious campus of the Music Academy of the West. The program will feature a welcome hour, live music, catered lunch, and the keynote address. Member and general admission tickets and event sponsorships are now available at unitedwaysb.org/United-Luncheon.

About Women United:

Women United is an affinity group of United Way of Santa Barbara County, recognizing women in its supporter network who contribute to the organization’s programs across each of its focus areas: Academic Achievement, Financial Security, and Community Resiliency. The membership is comprised of local women in philanthropy, business, and community impact who give back through volunteering and support for United Way at events throughout the year.

The group recognizes and celebrates the power of women in impact, building relationships and generating lasting community change through their joint gifts of time, talent, and treasure. In 2025, eligible members generated over $350,000 in contributions to United Way, fueling innovative programs in early learning and education opportunities for Santa Barbara County youth and families. The annual luncheon offers the membership a chance to connect and learn together, welcoming experts in various topics surrounding womanhood and women in impact. Past speakers have included actresses, children’s authors, and, most recently, Dr. Melissa Drake, a well-known OBGYN in Montecito.

About Dr. Emily Jacobs

Emily Jacobs is a Professor of Neuroscience at UC Santa Barbara and Director of the Ann S. Bowers Women’s Brain Health Initiative. Her body of research is redefining our understanding of the brain’s capacity to undergo dynamic neuroanatomical changes and plasticity well into adulthood. In 2024 her team published the first detailed map of the human brain across pregnancy, and she leads multi-center study of neurological changes across the transition to menopause. Prior to UCSB, she held a faculty appointment at Harvard Medical School and the Department of Medicine/Division of Women’s Health at Brigham & Women’s Hospital. She is a graduate of Smith College and UC Berkeley. Dr. Jacobs serves on the Steering Committee of the Women’s Brain Health Coalition, the Milken Institute’s Women’s Health Network, 51 Foundation, and the WHAM Research Collaborative to drive the national and international agenda on women’s health research. In recognition of her body of work, Dr. Jacobs was named a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation “Health and Society” Scholar, a National Institutes of Health Women’s Health Fellow, and a National Academy of Sciences Frontiers of Science Fellow for “distinguished young scientists under 45.”

About United Way of Santa Barbara County

Since 1923, United Way of Santa Barbara County has been a key leader in local efforts to support children, families, and communities through its own unique collaborative programs and initiatives, partnership convening efforts, volunteer development, and funding. United Way’s mission is to enrich the lives of children and families and build resilient communities by leading local programs and partnerships that improve academic achievement, financial security, and community resiliency. To learn more, please visit unitedwaysb.org.