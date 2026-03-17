Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA — Earl Minnis presents Teen Star 2026, as the beloved youth performing arts program celebrates its 17th season and announces the Top 10 Finalists who will perform at the Teen Star Showcase Finals on Saturday, May 23 at 7:00 PM at the historic Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara.

This year’s program is made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsor Earl Minnis, whose leadership is helping bring the Teen Star experience to young performers throughout the region.

“Teen Star celebrates the incredible talent of young people in our community,” said Earl Minnis.

“I’m proud to support a program that encourages creativity, confidence, and the courage to step onto the stage and share their gifts.”

Teen Star is one of Santa Barbara’s most exciting youth performing arts programs, giving talented young singers the opportunity to perform on a professional stage while gaining confidence, mentorship, and community support.

Lily Sebastian | Credit: Courtesy

Keilani Pozos | Credit: Courtesy

Jordan Thrasher | Credit: Courtesy

Jackson Kerr | Credit: Courtesy

Brynn Wood | Credit: Courtesy

Bradley Duran | Credit: Courtesy

Zinnia Tullis Thompson | Credit: Courtesy

Sophia Menelli | Credit: Courtesy

Guevara Garcia | Credit: Courtesy

Noelle Hadsall | Credit: Courtesy

Natalia Caro | Credit: Courtesy

Macie Martinez | Credit: Courtesy

Finalists

• Bradley Duran — Grade 10, San Marcos High School

• Brynn Wood — Grade 10, San Marcos High School

• Jackson Kerr — Grade 10, Cate School

• Jordan Thrasher — Grade 9, San Marcos High School

• Keilani Pozos — Grade 10, San Marcos High School

• Lilly Sebastian — Grade 8, La Colina Junior High

• Macie Martinez — Grade 9, Santa Ynez High School

• Natalia Caro — Grade 12, Ernest Righetti High School

• Noelle Hadsall — Grade 11, Dos Pueblos High School

• Sol Garcia Guevara — Grade 9, Dos Pueblos High School

Alternates

• Sophia Menelli — Grade 10, San Marcos High School• Zinnia Tullis-Thompson — Grade 9, Dunn School

“Every season we discover extraordinary young performers, but what inspires me most is their courage and dedication,” said Teen Star Founder and Executive Producer Joe Lambert. “Teen Star gives students the opportunity to step onto a professional stage, believe in themselves, and experience the power of performing for a live audience.”

Tickets for the Teen Star Showcase Finals will go on sale in early April. The public is encouraged to follow Teen Star on social media for ticket announcements and event updates.

Website: TeenStar.us

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/teenstarusa

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teenstarusa