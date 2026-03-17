Thank you for the heartbreaking article about Dr. Casey and the denial of care from United HealthCare (UHC). I worked in the medical field for 30 years and mental health care for 14 years. I have advocated for 40 years for people to keep their original Medicare. I knew that corporate medicine would eventually fail their patients because it’s just a matter of numbers.

Elders were attracted by eye care, dental care, cheaper prescriptions, and “silver sneakers.” They didn’t seem to care that when they needed serious medical care, they could be denied care. UHC uses actuarials, and allotment for care, especially surgeries, so the company can maintain its billiion-dollar profits.

With so many boomers, I truly encourage you to drop your Advantage programs at open enrollment in November. Sadly these Advantage plans prey on the poor who see their low premiums and “so called bonus benefits.” These for-profit insurers pit you against your doctors, making it impossible to get the best care you deserve and are paying for. Eventually, if you are not already, you will become just a number.