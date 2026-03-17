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LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – The national conversation about the future of private education is getting a strong new voice from the Santa Ynez Valley.

Kalyan Balaven, Head of School at Dunn School in Los Olivos, has been appointed to the Board of Trustees for the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS). Balaven will serve a three-year term on the 25-member board, joining a select group of school heads and educational leaders who help guide research, national trends, and professional development for private schools across the country.

For the local community, the appointment is a reminder of the unique, forward-thinking education happening right in their own backyard.

“I am deeply honored to serve NAIS at this level,” Balaven said. “More than anything, this appointment reflects the spirit of Dunn School. The ideas our community is exploring—authentic humanity in the age of AI, belonging as a foundation for learning, the courage of speech and debate, and the power of experiential education—are conversations resonating far beyond our campus. I see this as an opportunity to help carry those ideas forward in service of independent schools everywhere.”

Dunn School Board Chair, Karen Anderson, echoed that sentiment, noting the immense local pride behind the announcement.

“For Dunn School, this appointment is both a profound honor and a significant milestone,” Anderson said. “The board is immensely proud to see Kal’s exceptional leadership recognized at the national level, and we are eager to contribute his insightful perspective to NAIS as independent schools navigate the exciting opportunities and complex challenges ahead.”

Under Balaven’s leadership, Dunn School has quietly become a model for cultivating thoughtful citizens. Four years ago, the campus opened its doors to the wider community by launching an annual Speech & Debate Invitational for students in grades 5–12, drawing participants from Monterey to Ventura and filling a unique gap on the Central Coast. Since then, Dunn’s Speech & Debate program has grown into a regional force, with students now advancing to state and national competitions and representing the school on some of the country’s most respected circuits. What began as a small initiative has evolved into a vibrant culture of inquiry and voice, where students learn to research deeply, listen carefully, and speak with conviction—reviving the increasingly rare art of civil discourse.

The school has also drawn national attention for its focus on student well-being. Prior to the 2024-25 school year, Dunn launched a first-of-its-kind Center for Community, Belonging, & Purpose to foster deeper connections among its students. To share what they’ve learned, the school is partnering with Irshad Manji, founder of Moral Courage College, to host a national Moral Courage Summit for public and private school educators this June 2026.

While deeply rooted in the Central Coast, the school’s reach extends globally. Through its membership in the international Round Square network, Dunn students—both local day students and boarding students—regularly participate in short-term international exchanges, a rarity for California schools.

Its acclaimed Outdoor Education program, led by nationally published thought leader Mike Chapman, offers every student in grades 6-12 annual grade level experiential adventures throughout California to destinations like Yosemite, Santa Cruz Island, Joshua Tree National Park, Pinnacles National Park and more.

Balaven himself is actively shaping how parents and teachers approach the rapid rise of technology. His recent book, Speaking Truth, Teaching Humanity, offers a down-to-earth roadmap for keeping education focused on dignity, compassion, and cultivating “authentic humanity” in an era of artificial intelligence.

Balaven’s new role with NAIS builds on his extensive background in educational governance, which includes current committee work for the California Association of Independent Schools (CAIS).

About Dunn School: Dunn is an elite boarding and day school (grades 6-12) nestled in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley of Santa Barbara County, Calif. Founded in 1957, Dunn is committed to providing whole-student, character-based education by teaching to its educational pillars: Emotional Wellness, Physical Readiness, Intellectual Growth, Social Responsibility, and Moral Courage.