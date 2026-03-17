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Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the release of the 2026 Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Magazine, an inspiring annual publication celebrating the people, places, and businesses that make the South Coast one of California’s most extraordinary coastal communities.

From the sun-drenched beaches of Carpinteria to the innovation hubs of Goleta and the vibrant streets of downtown Santa Barbara, the magazine captures the spirit of the region through engaging stories and local insights. Designed for both visitors and residents, the publication showcases the ideas and enterprises shaping the economic and cultural life of the South Coast.

The 2026 edition highlights a wide range of stories that reflect the region’s character and momentum. Readers will discover features on local entrepreneurs and business leaders driving innovation across the South Coast, along with stories that explore the area’s nonprofits, hospitality, and technology industries. The magazine also celebrates the lifestyle that makes the region so distinctive, spotlighting local attractions, cultural experiences, outdoor adventures, and the vibrant communities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria.

“We’re thrilled to share the stories that make the South Coast such an extraordinary place to live, work, and visit,” said Kristen Miller, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “This magazine celebrates the businesses, innovators, and community leaders who contribute to the exceptional quality of life that defines our region.”

Distributed throughout hotels, visitor centers, businesses, and community locations across the region, the magazine serves as both a community showcase and a practical guide to connecting visitors and residents with the businesses and experiences that define the South Coast.

The digital edition of the 2026 magazine can be viewed here: SBSCChamber.com. The magazine is available to pick up at the State Street Visitor Center at 120F State Street, Santa Barbara CA 93101. For advertising opportunities, please email Membership@sbscchamber.com

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.