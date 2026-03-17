Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (March 17, 2026) A study by an international team of researchers led by Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) Psychology Department Chair Leida Tolentino was recently published in the International Journal of Public Health (IJPH) titled “Movement Disorders in Cabo Verde: Epidemiology, Access Barriers, and Public Health Implications in an Aging Island Population.” The country-level study is the first to estimate the prevalence and incidence of movement disorders—primarily Parkinson’s disease—in the island country of Cabo Verde, to identify at-risk groups, and to document significant barriers to diagnosis and care. Read about the published study.

The findings reveal growing demographic vulnerability, especially among men and those aged 60 and older, and suggest that national public health strategies should prioritize integrating neurological disorders into broader Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) and aging policies. The widely-observed access barriers and inequities in care delivery further signal an urgent need for decentralized services and public health system strengthening. The results of this study may inform public health policy in other low- and middle-income countries facing similar challenges.

Tolentino was “driven by a deeply personal connection: My father had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare neurodegenerative movement disorder. Before he passed, he documented his journey in a diary-style book and expressed the hope that his story might inspire a project promoting literacy, advocacy, and research on movement disorders in Cabo Verde. This marked the start of the Fundação Doenças do Movimento em Cabo Verde, a foundation dedicated to conducting research, raising awareness, and advocating for people diagnosed with movement disorders in Cabo Verde.

“Guided by his vision, the research team developed the project over four years,” said Tolentino. “I initially designed the study with co-author, Mathematician and Brown University Professor, Dr. Filipe Monteiro, and obtained approval from the relevant regulatory authorities in 2022.

“Between July and December 2024,” Tolentino continued, “our team collected data at local health institutions as well as through an online survey and personal interviews with patients. These findings were later compiled into the scientific article, which we submitted for peer-reviewed publication in the International Journal of Public Health in May 2025. On March 2, 2026, the article was officially published, marking the culmination of a journey that began with my father’s wish and evolved into a collaborative effort to advance research and advocacy for movement disorders in Cabo Verde.”

Key statistics from the study include:

• The age-standardized prevalence was 17 per 100,000 population. Parkinson’s disease accounted for 79% of cases.

• The majority of participants (70%) faced moderate or severe difficulties accessing medication.

• 23% of the patients diagnosed before the age of 50 were exposed to harmful materials such as iron, copper, or pesticides—substances associated with a higher risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.

• Over half of participants (51%) reported a strong or extreme impact of MDs on their quality of life stemming from factors such as motor impairments and emotional challenges (sadness, lack of motivation, and anxiety).

Until the present study, there were no published epidemiological data on this category of disorders in Cabo Verde. “The main driving force behind the project is its potential to be useful,” said Tolentino, “My father wished that this potential personal tragedy could be turned into a societal benefit for Cabo Verde.”

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).