It’s funny you guys post articles about high gas prices without giving the full context of what’s really going on. For example, do you ever notice that the national news only shows “soaring” gas prices in California? It’s only obvious that they push their “We have TDS” narrative.

It’s because it’s only in California. Despite the war in Iran, gas prices were already high because the Democrats have a large gas taxes of currently $0.75 per gallon, plus that tax our district taxes on top of that.

Then you guys don’t even want to bother writing about the proposed gas tax hike that Gavin Newsom wants to push to $1.20. But instead you want to blame it on the federal government so you can also push your “whatever Trump does, we have to resist” mindset.

Don’t forget we have hundred and hundreds of years of oil reserves in California that Trump wants to tap, but then we have clown Newsom, shutting down oil refineries. Talk about insanely stupid, but you guys won’t write about that because you’re on your knees and smiling like a donut for Newsom and the soft handed democrats here in Santa Barbara.

Write an article why all the major Big Oil companies are leaving California. You won’t. You want us dependent on foreign oil, which is a beyond dumb mindset to have.