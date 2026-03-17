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Angela Braun, Court Executive Officer and Jury Commissioner, announces that applications are now open for the 2026-2027 Civil Grand Jury for the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara.

The Civil Grand Jury serves an important public role by promoting accountability, transparency, and integrity in local government. Grand jurors investigate local government operations and programs, then issue reports with findings and recommendations for improvement.

The Civil Grand Jury may review a wide range of local agencies and functions, including county and city departments, special districts, and joint powers agencies.

No prior jury experience or special training is required. Selected jurors should be prepared to commit 25 to 30 hours per week to interviews, meetings, research, data gathering, and report writing.

Applicants must:

Be a United States citizen

Be at least 18 years old

Be able to read and speak English

Have lived in Santa Barbara County for at least one year

The 2026-2027 Civil Grand Jury term begins July 1, 2026, and ends June 30, 2027.

Information about Civil Grand Jury service and the application process is available at http://www.sbcgj.org.

Applications will be accepted through Monday, May 4, 2026. The Court’s Jury Services Division coordinates the application process. For questions, please contact the Santa Barbara Jury Office at (805) 882-4530 or the Santa Maria Jury Office at (805) 614-6464.