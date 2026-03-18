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The Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council (SBCFSC) is pleased to announce the launch of its Neighborhood Chipping Program, beginning April 6th, 2026. This initiative supports local residents in creating defensible space around their homes and neighborhoods, enhancing preparedness for the upcoming wildfire season.

The free curbside chipping program helps homeowners reduce vegetation within a 100-foot perimeter around their properties, creating safer zones for both evacuation and firefighting efforts. Participants are encouraged to stack cut vegetation at the curb, where it will be chipped and hauled away by SBCFSC’s designated contractors. Additionally, SBCFSC staff will be available to offer guidance on trimming vegetation along driveways and roadways to improve access for emergency responders and to create safer evacuation routes for residents.

This service is available to residents in Santa Barbara County’s Very High Fire Severity Zone. By reducing flammable vegetation, the program helps create more defensible space, bolstering the community’s resilience to wildfires.

In advance of the program, residents will receive a postcard outlining the specific dates when chipping will take place in their neighborhood. The postcard will also include detailed instructions on how to prepare vegetation for chipping, as well as a list of materials that cannot be chipped (such as vines, grass, palms, succulents, firewood, avocado branches, and other small trimmings). These materials can be disposed of in roll-off containers that will be stationed in each community (please note that some communities may not have a roll-off container due to safety concerns regarding placement and access).

For more information, community members can visit the SBCFSC’s interactive neighborhood chipping map at sbfiresafecouncil.org/communitychipping, where they can enter their address to learn when chipping will occur in their area.

As part of the Neighborhood Chipping Program, SBCFSC staff will work with chipping vendors to facilitate the “Tag & Trim” portion of the program. Low-hanging branches that may obstruct fire engine access or evacuation routes will be tagged for trimming, ensuring safer and more efficient access for both emergency responders and residents during an evacuation.

Residents can also schedule a home evaluation with an SBCFSC expert to assess their property’s wildfire preparedness. To request an evaluation, please visit sbfiresafecouncil.org/evaluation.

For media inquiries regarding the Neighborhood Chipping Program, please contact Kate Furlong, Project Manager, at (805) 220-9037 ext. 703 or via email at kfurlong@sbfiresafecouncil.org.

Funding for the Community Chipping Program is provided by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s (CAL FIRE) Wildfire Prevention Grants Program as part of the California Climate Investments Program.

About Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council:

The Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council (SBCFSC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to promote wildfire safety in Santa Barbara County through education and action. From 2021 to the present day, the organization has brought on six full-time staff members, has been awarded 11 grants equating to $12.1 million dollars, and started 11 unique programs to promote wildfire safety in Santa Barbara County. For further information, please visit sbfiresafecouncil.org.

About California Climate Investments:

SBCFSC’s Community Chipping Program is part of California Climate Investments, which uses billions of Cap-and-Invest dollars to fund projects that reduce harmful emissions, protect public health, strengthen local economies, and support natural environments. With a strong focus on communities most impacted by pollution and limited access to resources, California Climate Investments helps build a more equitable and sustainable future.

For more information, visit the California Climate Investment website at: caclimateinvestments.ca.gov.