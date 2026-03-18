Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Anthony Zell, SBCC

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (March 18, 2026) — Enrollment Services at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) will host a fun and engaging Orientation event on its Cliff Campus for local high school students on Friday, March 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (An earlier orientation event was held on campus on Friday, March 13.) The orientation events are designed to introduce students to the college experience and help them feel prepared and excited as they begin their journey at SBCC.



Participating students will be joining from Santa Barbara High School, San Marcos High School, Dos Pueblos High School, Carpinteria High School, Alta Vista High School, La Cuesta High School, Bishop Diego High School, and Santa Ynez High School, representing local districts committed to supporting student success and college access.



During the Orientation, students will spend the day on campus participating in a variety of engaging and informative activities. Among them, students will complete the New Student Orientation, which provides important information about academic programs, campus resources, and student support services.



Students will also have the opportunity to participate in fun games and activities, take a guided campus tour, and explore a Resource Fair where they can learn more about the many programs and services available to support their success at SBCC. The day will conclude with lunch, giving students time to connect with one another and build community.



“Enrollment Services is excited to welcome local high school students to campus and provide them with a fun, supportive, and informative introduction to life at SBCC,” said Senior Director of Admissions and Records & Dual Enrollment Angelica Contreras. “This event reflects SBCC’s ongoing commitment to supporting local students and ensuring they have the tools and information needed to successfully transition into college.”



This work would not be possible without the coordination and support of SBCC’s high school partners.



“Through our weekly visits to local high schools, we support students step-by-step through the enrollment process and help them build confidence about coming to SBCC,” said Student Success Coordinator Marylou Huerta. “As a first-generation college student, I understand how important that guidance can be. Opportunities like this orientation help students see that they belong in college and that their goals are within reach.”

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).