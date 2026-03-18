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LOMPOC, CA (March 17, 2026) – Flying Goat Cellars is hosPng a recepPon for Lompoc arPst Madeline McDowell on March 27 from 4-6pm at the TasPng Room. McDowell followed her passion in rePrement from criminal law to travel the world and emerge as an arPst and photographer. All are invited to come by to meet McDowell and see her watercolors and photos. Perhaps she’ll inspire you to book your next trip, pick up a paintbrush or camera and express your inner self. “I am a kayaker, World Traveler, photographer, painter, nature lover, birder and golfer,” proclaims Madeline. Her work will be on display through May 4.

Flying Goat Cellars is a family-owned and operated Santa Barbara County winery dedicated to producing age-worthy Pinot Noir and Sparkling Wine since 2000. With the celebraPon of Flying Goat’s 25th anniversary last year, award-winning filmmaker Steve Jacobson captured the essence of their story with a video available on YouTube here. Flying Goat Cellars TasPng Room is open Thursday-Monday 11am-4pm and is located at 1520 E. Chestnut Ct., Lompoc, CA. Wines are also available online at flyinggoatcellars.com.