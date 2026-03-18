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Santa Barbara, CA — The Greater Santa Barbara Clergy Association announces an interfaith community vigil titled Vigil for Lament, Peace, and Solidarity. The gathering will take place on Wednesday, March 25, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E Constance St.

This event is intended to offer a compassionate space for our community to lament the pain, violence, and uncertainty affecting our world today. This includes the wars and conflicts unfolding across the globe as well as the struggles faced by our neighbors here in Santa Barbara, especially within the immigrant community. Many local residents have expressed a desire for the faith community to be more supportive, encouraging, and vocal. This vigil is a response to that call.

The service will center the voices of those most directly affected, with clergy present in a posture of support. All elements of the evening will be offered in Spanish and English, and music will be provided by the Resistance Singers. The guiding spirit of the event is expressed in the simple invitation: “Come As You Are.”

Program Elements

– Prayer and Silence

– Personal Sharing from 2 to 3 community members, including representatives from La Casa de la Raza and SB Resiste

– A Communal Lament Practice inviting participants to write their laments on index cards and release them in their own way and time, whether by burning, shredding, burying, or another meaningful act

– A Litany of Solidarity, Encouragement, and Hope

– One-on-One Prayer and Support with clergy available for personal prayer and optional anointing with oil

The vigil is designed to be a place of comfort, safety, and healing. It offers an opportunity for the Santa Barbara community to stand together, honor grief, pray for peace, and affirm shared hope.

For more information, please contact First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara at fpcsb.org.