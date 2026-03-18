Salud Carbajal is the U.S. Representative for California’s 24th Congressional District, which includes Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, and Lompoc. You may recall back in 2016 Mr. Carbajal asked someone at a meetinghow they “liked living in the armpit of the county?”

As outlined in the S.B. Independent last week, Lompoc’s historic theater is getting a much needed renovation giving the town a revival it richly deserves. I recently moved here from Santa Barbara after 25 years. Lompoc is a town rich in culture, friendly people, a booming space industry, affordable housing, and is a wonderful “bedroom community” close to many Central Coast points of interest and jobs. It possesses a small town warmth that surprised me.

Perhaps Mr. Carbajal would like to pay Lompoc another visit to see our vibrant downtown bustling with coffee shops,thrift stores, family owned restaurants open for many years, flower fields and Surf Beach.

Bravo to all of those supporting the Lompoc Theater’s renovation and its revitalization of our small town.