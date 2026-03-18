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Santa Barbara, CA — Organic Soup Kitchen (OSK) today announced the launch of Souper Bloom, a spring fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $100,000 to support expanded kitchen infrastructure and meet the growing needs of the community.

The campaign follows a year of significant growth for the Santa Barbara nonprofit.

In 2025, Organic Soup Kitchen experienced:

18.7% increase in clients served

28% increase in delivery drivers

21% increase in soup production

33% increase in social enterprise revenue

10% increase in volunteers

100% reduction in waitlist

The organization also launched a new Education Program, expanded its delivery radius, introduced community engagement events, implemented a Social Determinants of Health survey, and released a reimagined Impact Report.

“Because of this community, we are serving more neighbors than ever before,” said Andrea Slaby, COO of Organic Soup Kitchen. “We eliminated our waitlist entirely — a direct result of Santa Barbara showing up.”

As demand continues to grow, OSK’s kitchen infrastructure must grow alongside it. The Souper Bloom campaign will fund a critical freezer system upgrade — a foundational investment that will allow the organization to safely store and scale production of its medically tailored, nutrient-dense organic meals.

“This isn’t about fixing something broken,” Slaby added. “It’s about growing responsibly. Our freezer is the backbone of our operation. If we’re going to continue blooming, we need the capacity to support that growth.”

The campaign invites the community to “Sponsor a Bloom,” with tiered giving levels inspired by California native wildflowers, including California Poppy, Lupine, Bush Mallow, and Matilija Poppy. Donors will be recognized on a Souper Bloom Gratitude Wall and at the upcoming Soup Social – Spring Bloom event on April 2.

Open to the public, the event will feature live music, food, and drinks, with ticket proceeds directly supporting the campaign. Tickets can be purchased at: organicsoupkitchen.org/pages/events

The Spring Bloom Soup Social will celebrate the campaign’s progress and honor the supporters who make Organic Soup Kitchen’s mission possible.

“Every quart of soup represents care, dignity, and healing,” said Slaby. “We’re close — and with the community’s help, we can cross this next threshold together.”

Community members can learn more and contribute at: organicsoupkitchen.org/hero

About Organic Soup Kitchen

Founded in Santa Barbara, Organic Soup Kitchen prepares medically tailored, organic soups and meals designed to support immune health, reduce inflammation, and nourish individuals facing cancer, chronic illness, and food insecurity. Through both charitable meal programs and a growing social enterprise model, OSK provides life-sustaining nutrition to community members in need.