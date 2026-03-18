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Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Unified was honored by the California School Public Relations Association (CalSPRA) with a 2026 Excellence in Communication Award. This statewide recognition celebrates the “Culture of Care” initiative, a comprehensive campaign spearheaded by Chief of Communications Ed Zuchelli to transform mental health support and safety through a student-driven lens.

The “Culture of Care” mission focuses on creating a proactive environment where resources are accessible, visible, and destigmatized. The campaign was built on three years of direct advocacy from the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee.

“This recognition from CalSPRA validates our commitment to ensuring every student feels seen and supported,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent. “The ‘Culture of Care’ is more than just a slogan; it is a promise to our families that mental health and safety are our top priorities. Ed Zuchelli’s strategic leadership was instrumental in bringing this vision to life and ensuring our message reached those who needed it most.”

The award-winning campaign achieved several landmark milestones during the 2024-25 school year:

Student-Led Advocacy & Safety: Following research into student well-being and a tragic loss at San Marcos High School, the communications team coordinated a multi-agency effort with State Senator Monique Limón , the SB Police , and LOSSAN Rail Agency to install suicide prevention signage along critical rail corridors.

Following research into student well-being and a tragic loss at San Marcos High School, the communications team coordinated a multi-agency effort with , the , and to install suicide prevention signage along critical rail corridors. Digital Transformation: Based on student mockups and feedback, the team executed a total redesign of the district’s mental health web portal and launched a daily digital affirmation series via StudentSquare , ensuring resources are a “one-stop shop” for families in crisis.

Based on student mockups and feedback, the team executed a total redesign of the district’s mental health web portal and launched a daily digital affirmation series via , ensuring resources are a “one-stop shop” for families in crisis. On-Campus Wellness Centers: The initiative secured philanthropic funding to establish dedicated Wellness Centers at all high schools and a pilot junior high. Students were integral to the design, selecting calming color palettes and sensory tools to ensure these spaces were welcoming havens rather than clinical environments.

The success of the campaign was celebrated with a community ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking a new standard for how school districts can respond to the mental health impacts of social media and modern student life.

CalSPRA, a leading organization for school communication professionals, highlights excellence in programs that demonstrate effective community impact and strategic planning. This award underscores Santa Barbara Unified’s role as a leader in student-centered communication for its 11,300+ students.

About Santa Barbara Unified School District:

The Santa Barbara Unified School District serves the communities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Montecito. Its mission is to ensure every student acquires the knowledge and skills to succeed in college, career, and community.

About CalSPRA:

The California School Public Relations Association (CalSPRA) is a professional organization of school public relations practitioners, administrators, and educators. CalSPRA is dedicated to promoting a better understanding of the objectives, achievements, and needs of school districts through effective communication.