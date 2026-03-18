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Santa Barbara, CA — In celebration of World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, 2026, State of Mind Café and the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County invite the community to a special film screening, family festival, and educational event at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Riviera Theatre.

The event will take place Saturday, March 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the SBIFF Riviera Theatre, 2044 Alameda Padre Serra, Santa Barbara.

The program will feature a screening of the 28-minute documentary Teacher of Patience, produced by Good Docs, at 11:00 am. The film was created as an educational resource for first responders, educators, and community leaders, while also offering encouragement and connection for families touched by disability. The documentary highlights the importance of patience, understanding, and inclusive practices when interacting with individuals with disabilities.

Following the screening, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a live virtual Q&A with the film’s creators, Tom and Emily Felter, who will discuss the inspiration behind the documentary and the importance of disability awareness in everyday community interactions.

Before and after the program, guests are invited to join in the celebration outside on the Riviera Theatre lawn, where a family-friendly festival atmosphere will feature:

• Fresh cookies from Mo’s ToGo Catering

• Coffee provided by Welcome Coffee Cart

• Activities hosted by Momentum Works

• Interactive art activities, face painting and more!

• Community organization booths and vendors

• Opportunities to connect with local advocacy groups and service providers

This community celebration is designed to bring together families, educators, first responders, and community members to learn, connect, and celebrate the many contributions individuals with Down Syndrome bring to our community.

The event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. The Riviera Theatre seats 326 guests, and a secondary viewing space will be available if the theater reaches capacity.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to ensure seating.

About World Down Syndrome Day

World Down Syndrome Day, observed globally on March 21, has been officially recognized by the United Nations since 2012. The date (3/21) represents the triplication of the 21st chromosome—also known as Trisomy 21, the genetic condition that causes Down Syndrome.

On this day, individuals with Down Syndrome and their supporters around the world come together to advocate for inclusion, rights, and well-being, while celebrating the accomplishments, talents, and contributions of people with Down Syndrome in their communities.

About the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County

The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County works to enhance the lives of individuals with Down Syndrome and their families through advocacy, awareness, and equitable inclusion. The organization connects and supports families through community events, educational resources, and the development of programs that foster belonging and opportunity for individuals with any disability throughout Santa Barbara County.

About The State of Mind Café

State of Mind Café is Santa Barbara’s first and only nonprofit coffee shop designed with the disability community in mind. Founded by Rebecca Benozare, and run by Katelyn Tymon, State of Mind Café will not only provide an equitable and accessible space for employees and customers to enjoy their beverages, but it will also serve as an arts and culture hub. The evenings will be packed with educational and fun events throughout the month, themed around Sara Miller McCune’s “Four Justices: Economic, Educational, Environmental, and Social Justice”. All proceeds from the café will be donated to organizations that support diversity, equity, and inclusion in our community.