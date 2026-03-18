I love the Indy, I love my alma mater UCSB, and I love my newfound ability to be one of those people who writes letters to the editor. So, along those lines, a couple of articles in last week’s issue concerned me.

First, “UCSB Gets a Grade Bump on Anti-Semitism Report Card”: Indy’s education reporting missed the mark here by centering authority not on a diversity of perspectives but on a single outside source: the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL is pretty controversial in educational settings. The National Education Association, the largest teachers’ union in the U.S., recently voted to end its partnership with ADL’s educational programming over concerns that it conflates antisemitism with legitimate criticism of Israeli government policy. I’m more interested in hearing student and faculty perspectives on campus climate and culture, rather than relying primarily on a single outside source as disputed as the ADL.

Second, “There Is Hope: SB’s Iranian Community Reacts to Death of Ayatollah, U.S. Military Operations in Iran”: Sorry, but this reads less like reporting and more like a pro-war opinion piece. I understand the challenge of finding local sources for international stories, especially when covering oppressive governments, but selection bias can really shape a narrative. Iranian-American views on the U.S.-Israeli war are complex and far from monolithic. Yet the article closes on its central thesis: “Tell them the [Iranian] people want this… the U.S. military intervention must continue.” Yikes.

When reporting on issues as consequential as education, discrimination, and war, Indy readers deserve coverage that reflects the complexity of the communities involved, not just narratives shaped by selective sourcing.